Listen Live

Calvin Klein Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary With A Hot New Ad staring Justin and Hailey!

Justin is back in a new Calvin ad with wife Hailey!

By Dirt/Divas

Just days after Justin and Hailey Bieber exchanged vowels during a ceremony in South Carolina, the couple along with Calvin Klein dropped a new steamy ad campaign to honour the company’s 50th anniversary.

In addition to the campaign and to celebrate the brand’s big 5-0, an ‘anthem video’ was released and it features the newlywed couple (and they have a steamy, make-out session FYI) and other Calvin Klein models like Kendall Jenner.

Described by Billboard 

“In the one-minute clip introducing the new CK50 capsule collection, the newlywed couple is transported back to 1969, watching as Apollo 11 made its historic take-off toward the moon. The scene then flashes to the disco era of the 1970s, with Jenner and A$AP Rocky grooving in the backseat of an NYC cab on their way to the club. 

The viewer then heads underground for a 1980s subway dance-off, featuring Sivan.  1990s nostalgia comes into play, as the Bieber’s jam to EMF’s “Unbelievable,” weaving dance moves with steamy make-out sessions. To finish it all off, Rocky and Jenner bring the mid-2000s to life, with the model taking selfies on her flip phone while the rapper does some crunches while listening to music on his headphones.”

Related posts

Elmo Is Getting His Own Talk Show!

The Ax In ‘The Shining’ Sells For $209,000 At Auction

Justin Bieber Is In Trouble With PETA