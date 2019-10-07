Calvin Klein Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary With A Hot New Ad staring Justin and Hailey!

Just days after Justin and Hailey Bieber exchanged vowels during a ceremony in South Carolina, the couple along with Calvin Klein dropped a new steamy ad campaign to honour the company’s 50th anniversary.

In addition to the campaign and to celebrate the brand’s big 5-0, an ‘anthem video’ was released and it features the newlywed couple (and they have a steamy, make-out session FYI) and other Calvin Klein models like Kendall Jenner.

Described by Billboard

“In the one-minute clip introducing the new CK50 capsule collection, the newlywed couple is transported back to 1969, watching as Apollo 11 made its historic take-off toward the moon. The scene then flashes to the disco era of the 1970s, with Jenner and A$AP Rocky grooving in the backseat of an NYC cab on their way to the club.

The viewer then heads underground for a 1980s subway dance-off, featuring Sivan. 1990s nostalgia comes into play, as the Bieber’s jam to EMF’s “Unbelievable,” weaving dance moves with steamy make-out sessions. To finish it all off, Rocky and Jenner bring the mid-2000s to life, with the model taking selfies on her flip phone while the rapper does some crunches while listening to music on his headphones.”