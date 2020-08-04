Came Through With That… BLOCKBUSTER Drip? HUH?

All photos VIA Bend Blockbuster

We can all admit that we miss the IDEA of Blockbuster, but having one would be INCREDIBLE.

This is the experience of Bend, Oregon, who has the last Blockbuster in EXISTENCE.

They’ve gone viral plenty of times from mentions on Last Week Tonight, and even pairings with local breweries to create their own “Last Blockbuster On Earth” Ale.

This next stunt? I think will keep em in business for a very long time.

They’re selling BLOCKBUSTER branded MERCH!

Check out some of it below:

Would you buy? You can here!