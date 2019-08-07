Cameron Diaz Says She May Never Act Again!

The last time we saw Cameron in front of the Camera was back 2014 when she was in Annie!

In an interview with InStyle, Diaz opens up about the business saying;

“The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. ” “I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now, to reorganize and choose how I want to come (back) into the world. If I decide too. I don’t miss performing.”

Cameron made it big with her debut in the 1994 comedy The Mask starring along side Jim Carrey!

Other Cameron Diaz movies include, “The Sweetest Thing,” “There’s Something About Marry,” “The Other Women,” “Charlie’s Angels,” and “Bad Teacher.”

Cameron has written two books since stepping away from the big screen and says she may consider fashion design.