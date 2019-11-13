Camila Cabello is Going on Tour!

Camila Cabello has a new album called Romance coming out December 6th.

Today, she announced the tour to support the album. The Romance Tour will kick off July 29th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will be in Toronto, at Scotia Bank Area Friday September 4th, 2020.

Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is currently open, and will close on Saturday, November 16th at 10pm ET. The Verified Fan presale will have access to tickets starting Monday, November 18th at 9am local time until Wednesday, November 20th at 10pm local time.

Local presales will open on Wednesday, November 20th from 10am to 10pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, November 21st at 10am local time. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album. For more information,

please visit www.camilacabello.com

Here are the North American Tour Dates for The Romance Tour

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Friday, July 31st, 2020 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena

Saturday, August 1st, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, August 7th, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Friday, August 14th, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sunday, August 16th, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Friday, August 21st, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Friday, September 4th, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, September 5th, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Friday, September 11th, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, September 12th, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Friday, September 18th, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Friday, September 25th, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Saturday, September 26th, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Image: Album cover for Romance/ Camila Cabello