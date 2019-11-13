Camila Cabello is Going on Tour!
She will be in Toronto in September 2020.
Camila Cabello has a new album called Romance coming out December 6th.
Today, she announced the tour to support the album. The Romance Tour will kick off July 29th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will be in Toronto, at Scotia Bank Area Friday September 4th, 2020.
Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is currently open, and will close on Saturday, November 16th at 10pm ET. The Verified Fan presale will have access to tickets starting Monday, November 18th at 9am local time until Wednesday, November 20th at 10pm local time.
Local presales will open on Wednesday, November 20th from 10am to 10pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, November 21st at 10am local time. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album. For more information,
please visit www.camilacabello.com
Here are the North American Tour Dates for The Romance Tour
Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Friday, July 31st, 2020 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena
Saturday, August 1st, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, August 7th, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Friday, August 14th, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sunday, August 16th, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, August 21st, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Friday, September 4th, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, September 5th, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Friday, September 11th, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden
Saturday, September 12th, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell
Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Friday, September 18th, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena
Friday, September 25th, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Saturday, September 26th, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena