Camila Cabello Will Star in a New Cinderella Musical

The “Havana” singer’s big-screen debut will be a Cinderella musical. James Corden, maybe best known by most in North America for his “Carpool Karaoke” segment on his late-night show, has come up with the re-imagined story and will be producing the movie.

Cabello will not only star in the movie but will “also will be integrally involved in the music for the film.”

Kay Cannon will also be part of the production. She wrote the Pitch Perfect musical comedies and also earned three Emmy nominations for her work on NBC’s 30 Rock.

Check out Camila’s acting chops in her video for “Havana”



Image: Camila Cabello/Sony Music/Youtube