Can Cuddling Improve Your Overall Health?

Mic.com gives these five reasons cuddling can improve your overall health:

Here are a few reasons to give cuddling a try!

It makes us happier. Cuddling with our partner releases all sorts of feel-good hormones like serotonin and dopamine. Plus close physical contact with someone also releases oxytocin — the happy hormone.

2. Your immune system gets a boost. When we experience touch, we also experience a decline in the level of cortisol — the stress hormone.

3. It will make your anxiety lessen. Cortisol is the culprit behind feelings of anxiety. Cuddling can decrease these hormone levels.

4. You’ll sleep better. Cuddling releases oxytocin, and in addition to making you feel happier, oxytocin can help you sleep.

5. Your relationship itself will be healthier. Touch creates a deeper bond.