Can Vitamin D Help Protect Against COVID-19?

Vitamin D may protect against COVID-19 — in two ways. First, it may help boost our bodies’ natural defense against viruses and bacteria.

Second, it may help prevent an exaggerated inflammatory response, which has been shown to contribute to severe illness in some people with COVID-19.

“If you have low levels of Vitamin D there seems to be increased susceptibility to different types of infection,” researcher Dr. Adrian Gombart says.

A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology found that vitamin D deficiency more than triples COVID-19 mortality.

Dr. Gombart says Vitamin D isn’t a substitute for vaccination but does improve immunity, along with Vitamin C, Zinc, and Magnesium.