Canada Dry Has A New Spicy Version! BOLD!

Have you seen it yet?

By Kool Eats

Ginger ale, so good! 

It’s gotta mild refreshing taste for the most part and it goes well with many types of booze! 

Canada Dry just rolled out a new flavour called Canada Dry Bold that has a stronger, SPICIER ginger flavour.

One review says, quote, “It’s strong.  Burns at the end.  But you get used to it.”

And then this review!

