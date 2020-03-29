Canada Dry Has A New Spicy Version! BOLD!
Have you seen it yet?
Ginger ale, so good!
It’s gotta mild refreshing taste for the most part and it goes well with many types of booze!
Canada Dry just rolled out a new flavour called Canada Dry Bold that has a stronger, SPICIER ginger flavour.
(SWIPE PHOTOS) Canada dry bold! Found in the 3 variations shown in the SWIPE photos This should be hitting more and more stores by now 😃
One review says, quote, “It’s strong. Burns at the end. But you get used to it.”
