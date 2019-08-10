10am – 4pm

Canada Jeep Show is an All-Breeds Jeep Show, the largest in Ontario. 2019 will mark the 7th anniversary of the event. Canada Jeep Show is a charity event, with proceeds being donated to The Hospital for Sick Children, directly supporting the Possibilities Fund. The Event is being held at the Essa Agriplex in Thornton, ON.

Admission to the 2019 Canada Jeep Show is $20 per Jeep (unlimited passengers). No Jeep, no problem! Everyone is welcome, with a donation to SickKids.

Registered Jeeps at this family friendly event get to participate in the Show & Shine, with various categories such as Best Vintage Jeep, Best Modified Jeep, Muddiest Jeep, Best His & Hers Jeeps, Best In Show and more!

With thanks from our many Sponsors and Vendors we have amazing door prizes, raffles and giveaways. The event also includes a BBQ and Jeep Trivia – make sure you do your research before you come!

The Show will go on Rain or Shine! See you there!