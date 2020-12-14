Canada Post Has Moved Up Christmas Delivery Deadlines

On Sunday I saw the Canada Post delivery truck driving through a neighbourhood in Horseshoe Valley. Staff are working extra time to ensure Canadians receive their parcels by Christmas.

Canada Post says the demand for packages during this Holiday season is, “unprecedented” compared to others. Although 2020 overall has been unprecedented, let’s be honest!

While all deadlines for mail remain unchanged, the local deadline is Friday for Priority, Xpresspost, flat rate box and regular parcel services.

Canada Post upgraded its holiday service early, adding more than 4,000 seasonal employees, 1,000+ vehicles to its fleet and worked with commercial customers to manage parcel flow.