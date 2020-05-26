Canada Post is Dealing with “Unprecedented Parcel Volumes”

During a ‘new normal’ when we’re encouraged to continue to stay home as much as possible, it has lead to a tremendous amount of online purchasing.

Canada Post has been absolutely swamped with parcel delivery orders:

“On Tuesday, May 19, we hit an all-time, one-day parcel delivery record with 2.1 million parcels delivered to Canadians — roughly three times the norm for this time of year.”​

The next time you’re wondering, why hasn’t my package arrived yet? Keep in mind they’re dealing with one-day amounts of over 2.1 million parcels in Canada.