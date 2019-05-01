Canada Rocks With The Rolling Stones At Burls Creek June 29th!

See the World’s biggest Rock band, The Rolling Stones on Canada Day long weekend

The Rolling Stones were forced to postpone their No Filter Tour after Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery- fans were left disappointed to hear that the only Canadian Stop at Burls Creek wasn’t going to happen during the Canada Day long weekend!

BUT WAIT! Mick Jagger is moving like Jagger again and is in good health and the tour is back on!

Tickets are back on sale as of this morning (May 16th) for their show at Burls Creek Event Grounds June 29th!

