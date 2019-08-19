Canada’s Electronic Spy Agency Is Looking For Some New Recruits!

The Communications Security Establishment is teaming up with Escape Manor, an escape room company in Ottawa to offer people a chance to get into the industry!

Players will take on a cyber attack by a fictional foreign enemy. Do well in their escape room, and you might get an interview!

The challenges were designed in part by CSE employees. The reason they are doing this is to get people interested in a job with the cyber security agency.

Here’s how to try, click here

Check out the recruit video!