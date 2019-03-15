Canada’s Wonderland And Sick Kids Have Your Chance To Be The First To Ride The New Yukon Striker!

Canada’s Wonderland has teamed up with Sick Kids for your chance to be the first to Ride the New Yukon Striker!

Want to be one of the first to ride the new Yukon Striker when the park opens? Here’s your chance while helping to raise funds to get another Sick Kids hospital built!

What a great idea. “It’s an exciting First Ride Fundraiser where for every $100 participants raise, receives one entry in a draw to be the first-to-ride the world-record breaking dive roller coaster Yukon Striker” according to Canada’s Wonderland’s website!

There are only 72 seats on three trains available for the first ride happening on April 24th! One hundred per cent of funds raised goes to SickKids Foundation in support of world-class care, research education and a brand-new Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, ON.

Here’s the details and how to donate!