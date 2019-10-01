Canada’s Wonderland Introduces Festive Funnel Cakes

You will always remember where you were when you heard about Canada’s Wonderland’s new Festive Funnel Cakes.

Ordering a funnel cake when you go to Wonderland is just one of those things you HAVE to do. Every time.

Camp Spooky is open from now until Oct. 27, weekend’s only at Canada’s Wonderland.

Brand new this year, Canada’s Wonderland is turning into a Christmas village during Winterfest.

Starting Nov. 22 through New Years Eve (select nights only) featuring holiday eats, live theatre, rides and a tree lighting ceremony.