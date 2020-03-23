Canada’s Wonderland Offers Virtual Coaster Rides
The only way you'll get me on the Yukon Striker
Canada’s Wonderland has postponed the Season Opening date, they’re hoping for a mid-May opening.
In the meantime, Wonderland is providing a chance to try some of their thrilling attractions from the scariest seat of the ride, THE FRONT!
YUKON STRIKER
The ride that had everyone talking in 2019, (because it’s CRAY-ZAY.)
Ride from the front seat of the world’s tallest, longest and fastest dive-coaster.
LEVIATHAN
This is Canada’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.
THE FLY
With a 50-ft drop through hairpin twists.
Follow the Canada’s Wonderland Youtube page for more.