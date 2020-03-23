Canada’s Wonderland Offers Virtual Coaster Rides

Canada’s Wonderland has postponed the Season Opening date, they’re hoping for a mid-May opening.

In the meantime, Wonderland is providing a chance to try some of their thrilling attractions from the scariest seat of the ride, THE FRONT!

YUKON STRIKER

The ride that had everyone talking in 2019, (because it’s CRAY-ZAY.)

Ride from the front seat of the world’s tallest, longest and fastest dive-coaster.

LEVIATHAN

This is Canada’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

THE FLY

With a 50-ft drop through hairpin twists.

Follow the Canada’s Wonderland Youtube page for more.