Canada’s Wonderland Offers Virtual Coaster Rides

The only way you'll get me on the Yukon Striker

By Darryl on the Drive

Canada’s Wonderland has postponed the Season Opening date, they’re hoping for a mid-May opening.

In the meantime, Wonderland is providing a chance to try some of their thrilling attractions from the scariest seat of the ride, THE FRONT!

YUKON STRIKER

The ride that had everyone talking in 2019, (because it’s CRAY-ZAY.)

Ride from the front seat of the world’s tallest, longest and fastest dive-coaster.

LEVIATHAN

This is Canada’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

THE FLY

With a 50-ft drop through hairpin twists.

Follow the Canada’s Wonderland Youtube page for more.

