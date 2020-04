The Canadian Cancer Society is partnering with musical duo Choir! Choir! Choir! for a virtual sing-a-thon in support of the Canadian Cancer Society Daffodil Campaign.

Taking place live on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, April 11 at 3pm ET, the event connects people from around the world to have fun, spread hope, and unite through song.

You can RSVP here to the event through Facebook.

For more details click HERE.