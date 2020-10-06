Canadian Karaoke Bar Is Letting Customers Sing In The Shower During The Pandemic!

Tracie’s Place Karaoke Bar and Restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario is keeping people safe while they still enjoy singing karaoke! They have constructed a shower stall, complete with curtains and tubular piping on stage!

Karaoke bars were among the last businesses permitted to open in stage 3 back in June, due to the possibility of spreading the virus through droplets while singing…

In order to pass inspection by the province of Ontario, owner Tracie England built the waterless shower stall on stage!

The shower karaoke appears to be going over well with customers so far. Tracie says they have been at capacity a few Friday nights!