Canadian Simu Liu Will Play Marvel’s First Chinese Superhero

In December 2018, Simu Liu, who plays Jung Kim on the very funny CBC show Kim’s Convenience , tweeted “OK @ Marvel, are we gonna talk or what # ShangChi”.

On July 20th, he quoted his tweet and said “Thanks for getting back to me”.

Thanks for getting back to me https://t.co/FFRuM03p20 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

So what happened? Simu Liu flew to New York on July 14th to audition for the role and was called that Tuesday and told he got the part. He was able to announce the news on Saturday at ComicCon.

“Hey how was your weekend?”

Me: pic.twitter.com/tQV0QZ8r5u — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 22, 2019

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Hollywood’s first big-budget superhero film with an Asian lead.

Simu Liu’s friend and Kim’s Convenience costar, Andrew Phung, (who plays Kimchee on the show), tweeted, “4 years ago, @ SimuLiu and I went to see an X-Men movie before filming S1 of # kimsconvenience. Afterwards he told me he was going to play a superhero someday. That day is today. Congrats brother! You made this happen and I’m so proud of you! ”

4 years ago, @SimuLiu and I went to see an X-Men movie before filming S1 of #kimsconvenience. Afterwards he told me he was going to play a superhero someday. That day is today. Congrats brother! You made this happen and I’m so proud of you! #SDCC0219 #MCUphase4 #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/sjX9J8k9Ns — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) July 21, 2019



Limu has told the Toronto Star:

“I honestly hope this will help to change perceptions of the way Asian Americans and Canadians perceive themselves,” says Liu. “Millions of children will watch this movie and feel like they belong in the larger part of the conversation, that they can accomplish anything themselves.”

Now that the craziness is over, the work begins. There is so much at stake here; we are fighting for our identity, for our right to be seen, to BELONG. Eternally grateful to Marvel, to Kevin, Jonathan and Destin for this gift. @awkwafina LET’S GET TO WORK BABYYYYY!!! — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

The movie will also star Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) and Tony Leung (In The Mood For Love). The film is set to debut in February of 2021.

Liu, 30 years old, was born in Harbin China and immigrated to Canada at age 5. He was raised in Mississauga. He has also starred in the Canadian television show Blood and Water.

Image: Simu Liu/Twitter