Canadian Ten Dollar Bill Wins Top Design Award

Canada’s latest bank note went into circulation in November 2018. The $10 bill features civil rights activist Viola Desmond. It’s the first of our bills to feature a [named] woman other than royalty and it’s also our first vertical bill.

The bill also features an image of Winnipeg’s Canadian Museum of Human Rights, as well as part of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

When I first saw this bill in person, I was struck by how beautiful it is. I was not the only one!

The International Bank Note Society (IBNS) has announced the Desmond bill has won the coveted Bank Note of the Year Award for 2018!

There were 150 new banknotes released in 2018 but only 10 per cent of those were considered by the IBNS to be of sufficiently new design to be nominated.

This is not the only time Canada has won this award. In the press release, the IBNS reminded readers that “Canada won the inaugural IBNS Bank Note of the Year Award in 2004, placed second three years in a row (2011, 2012 & 2013) and finished in third place just last year.” See all of the 2018 nominees HERE.

Learn more about Canada’s new $10 by going to the Bank of Canada Museum website.

Images: Bank of Canada