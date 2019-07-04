Canadians Are Making A Name For Themselves on Social Media
There is no shortage of Canadian content on social media!
Twitter Canada has released the most mentioned Canadian accounts on its social media platform from January 2019 to June. Categories ranged from sports to entertainment and many Canadian celebrities are being mentioned and searched.
They include:
Here are the complete lists in the various categories:
Musicians
Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)
Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
Drake (@drake)
The Weeknd (@TheWeeknd)
Alessia Cara (@alessiacara)
Film + Television (male)
Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)
Seth Rogen (@sethrogen)
Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds)
Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell)
Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud)
Film + Television (female)
Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII)
Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh)
Ellen Page (@EllenPage)
Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev)
Stana Katic (@stana_katic)
Athletes (male)
RJ Barrett (@RjBarrett6) – basketball
Brad Marchand (@BMarch63) – hockey
P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) – hockey
Mitch Marner (@Marner93) – hockey
Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) – basketball
Athletes (female)
Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) – ice dancing
Bianca Andreescu (@bandreescu_) – tennis
Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) – tennis
Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) – golf
Gabby Daleman (@Gabby_Daleman) – figure skating
Sports Teams
Toronto Raptors (@Raptors)
Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)
Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays)
Montreal Canadiens (@canadiensMTL)
Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames)
Politicians
Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)
Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer)
Doug Ford (@fordnation)
Jason Kenney (@JKenney)
Jody Wilson-Raybould (@puglaas)