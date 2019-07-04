Canadians Are Making A Name For Themselves on Social Media

Twitter Canada has released the most mentioned Canadian accounts on its social media platform from January 2019 to June. Categories ranged from sports to entertainment and many Canadian celebrities are being mentioned and searched.

They include:

Here are the complete lists in the various categories:

Musicians

Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Drake (@drake)

The Weeknd (@TheWeeknd)

Alessia Cara (@alessiacara)

Film + Television (male)

Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)

Seth Rogen (@sethrogen)

Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds)

Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell)

Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud)

Film + Television (female)

Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII)

Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh)

Ellen Page (@EllenPage)

Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev)

Stana Katic (@stana_katic)

Athletes (male)

RJ Barrett (@RjBarrett6) – basketball

Brad Marchand (@BMarch63) – hockey

P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) – hockey

Mitch Marner (@Marner93) – hockey

Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) – basketball

Athletes (female)

Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) – ice dancing

Bianca Andreescu (@bandreescu_) – tennis

Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) – tennis

Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) – golf

Gabby Daleman (@Gabby_Daleman) – figure skating

Sports Teams

Toronto Raptors (@Raptors)

Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)

Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays)

Montreal Canadiens (@canadiensMTL)

Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames)

Politicians

Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer)

Doug Ford (@fordnation)

Jason Kenney (@JKenney)

Jody Wilson-Raybould (@puglaas)