Canadians, Start Your Engines. May The Best Woman, WIN!

I LOVE RuPaul, seriously. Like Mama Ru is giving us SO much content to keep us entertained during quarantine.

Drag Race Canada was announced a few months back, as RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes was set to host the new show.

The spin off was set to highlight some of the great white north’s drag and queer talent.

Honestly I was super skeptical of this when I first heard the announcement, but now, I’m interested!

Twelve new queens from across Canada will compete for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar and for 100 thousand dooolars!

The show will be exclusively on Crave, so make sure you’ve got a subscription!

Check out the announcement promo:

If you want to meet the queens, check out the video below:

