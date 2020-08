DJ Tanner a mother-in-law? Actress Candace Cameron Bure announced the engagement of her son on Instagram over the weekend.

Twenty-year-old Lev Bure popped the question to Taylor Hutchison and she said “yes.” DJ, um, we mean, Candace, says she “can’t wait for the wedding planning.”

The mother-of-three was also 20 when she married her husband in 1996, Today reported. She has credited turning to faith for her long-lasting marriage.