Listen Live

Can’t Get A Facial Because Of Covid-19 Restrictions? How About A Butt Facial!

Cheeky!

By Kool Mornings

Beauty shops in New York aren’t allowed to give facials under coronavirus restrictions, so one place has now switched to giving Butt Facials including exfoliation, a deep scrub, pimple removal, and moisturizing since those ARE legal.

 

Right now in New York under phase 3 you can go get your teeth cleaned, get Botox injections, acupuncture, but you can’t get a facial. There’s one Skincare Studio in Chinatown that offers a new service, for your bum!  That’s right, you can get your butt buffed!

It’s a 45-minute treatment and it will cost you $159.  The procedure starts with an exfoliation of the buns, a scrub, or an enzyme peel to ditch dead skin and extractions to remove pimples. It’s finished off with a moisturizing mask.

Related posts

The Sundowner Club Is Reopening In Niagara Falls, Outside!

THE 15 MOST COMMON “SILVER LININGS” WE’VE FOUND IN THE PANDEMIC

Beach Chairs Are The Hot Must-Have Item This Summer And They’re Hard To Find