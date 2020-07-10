Can’t Get A Facial Because Of Covid-19 Restrictions? How About A Butt Facial!

Beauty shops in New York aren’t allowed to give facials under coronavirus restrictions, so one place has now switched to giving Butt Facials including exfoliation, a deep scrub, pimple removal, and moisturizing since those ARE legal.

Right now in New York under phase 3 you can go get your teeth cleaned, get Botox injections, acupuncture, but you can’t get a facial. There’s one Skincare Studio in Chinatown that offers a new service, for your bum! That’s right, you can get your butt buffed!

It’s a 45-minute treatment and it will cost you $159. The procedure starts with an exfoliation of the buns, a scrub, or an enzyme peel to ditch dead skin and extractions to remove pimples. It’s finished off with a moisturizing mask.