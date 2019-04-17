Captain High Liner Got A Sexy Make Over!

Captain High Liner – the Canadian company with the beloved Captain on the fish boxes – revamped the iconic image of the rusty ol sea captain, to now this silver fox. It’s catching the entire country off guard, and now nobody knows how they are supposed to feel…

An Ottawa man Andrew King took to Twitter to post about the update on his account.

I don’t want to alarm anyone but, THEY REMOVED CAPTAIN HIGHLINER’S CAPTAIN HAT AND TURTLENECK AND ITS FREAKING ME OUT Now he looks like that well groomed and fit grandpa guy at a hipster bar pic.twitter.com/bRTnOg5Hgx — Andrew King (@twitandrewking) April 8, 2019

The Higliner website doesn’t appear to have the new silver fox on their site right now…in fact, the site looks like it could also use an update…

Andrew King says he took the picture at a local Ottawa grocery store. Perhaps Highliner made the change quietly to encourage consumers to buy their products?

This isn’t the first time a company has changed or up dated an iconic symbol. In 2017, Mr. Clean got super sexy and ripped with muscles!

KFC also turned their Colonel Sanders from an older Santa-like figure into a silver stud…