Captain Marvel Is Packed With 90’s Nostalgia, Prompting A New Poll Of The Best Movie’s From The 90’s
The Entire soundtrack is from the 90's!
“Captain Marvel” is packed with ’90s nostalgia! The soundtrack is jam-packed with 90’s hits likes Salt N Pepa “Whatta Man,” TLC “Waterfalls,” Des’ree “You Gotta Be,” Nirvana “Come As you Are,” just to name a few!
So a new poll asked movie fans what their favorite ’90s movies are. Here’s the Top 20:
1. “The Shawshank Redemption”, 1994
2. “Pretty Woman”, 1990
3. “Jurassic Park”, 1993
4. “Titanic”, 1997
5. “Home Alone”, 1990
6. “Toy Story”, 1995
7. “Pulp Fiction”, 1994
8. “Schindler’s List”, 1993
9. “Forrest Gump”, 1994
10. “The Lion King”, 1994
11. “Mrs. Doubtfire”, 1993
12. “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, 1994
13. “Saving Private Ryan”, 1998
14. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, 1991
15. “The Silence of the Lambs”, 1991
16. “The Matrix”, 1999
17. “Goodfellas”, 1990
18. “Trainspotting”, 1996
19. “Braveheart”, 1995
20. “Groundhog Day”, 1993
That’s a strong list, especially considering how many of them came out in the EARLY-’90s. For what it’s worth, 35% of the respondents said that the ’90s was the best decade for movies.