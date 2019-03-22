Captain Marvel Is Packed With 90’s Nostalgia, Prompting A New Poll Of The Best Movie’s From The 90’s

“Captain Marvel” is packed with ’90s nostalgia! The soundtrack is jam-packed with 90’s hits likes Salt N Pepa “Whatta Man,” TLC “Waterfalls,” Des’ree “You Gotta Be,” Nirvana “Come As you Are,” just to name a few!

So a new poll asked movie fans what their favorite ’90s movies are. Here’s the Top 20:

1. “The Shawshank Redemption”, 1994

2. “Pretty Woman”, 1990

3. “Jurassic Park”, 1993

4. “Titanic”, 1997

5. “Home Alone”, 1990

6. “Toy Story”, 1995

7. “Pulp Fiction”, 1994

8. “Schindler’s List”, 1993

9. “Forrest Gump”, 1994

10. “The Lion King”, 1994

11. “Mrs. Doubtfire”, 1993

12. “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, 1994

13. “Saving Private Ryan”, 1998

14. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, 1991

15. “The Silence of the Lambs”, 1991

16. “The Matrix”, 1999

17. “Goodfellas”, 1990

18. “Trainspotting”, 1996

19. “Braveheart”, 1995

20. “Groundhog Day”, 1993

That’s a strong list, especially considering how many of them came out in the EARLY-’90s. For what it’s worth, 35% of the respondents said that the ’90s was the best decade for movies.