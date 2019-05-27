Captain Picard is Back

It’s been 18 years since we last saw Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard sitting in the captain’s chair in the movie Star Trek: Nemesis. Previous to that, one of the Star Trek universe’s most beloved characters captained the USS Enterprise-D on Star Trek: The Next Generation for 7 seasons from 1987 – 1994.

In the first trailer to this upcoming series called Star Trek: Picard, a woman narrates, asking questions. “Tell us. Why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?”

ET Canada reports that Patrick Stewart has said that this new series will be structured like a “10-hour movie”.

(A side note to this trailer, it shows a crate of wine bottles labeled Chateau Picard. There is a winery called Chateau Picard in Bordeaux, France. The labels shown are not the same as the actual winery but a fictional, futuristic version of Château Picard was enjoyed by the captain in the TNG series.)

)

This new series will debut at the end of the year in Canada on Space Channel and Crave.

Check out this video that explains more.

Images: Space/YouTube