Car Parades Are Making Kids Birthdays Extra Special

During social distancing and isolation many children will be having Birthdays and as parents, we want nothing more than for their day to be special. We all have one thing in common right now, we’re in this together!

Neighbours friends, family and co-workers are all doing what they can to help each other out. Parents, if you reach out and ask for assistance to help make a Birthday wish, the response will be a positive one.

On Thursday, March 26th South Simcoe Police & Innisfil Fire received a call from from a Mom who wanted her 7 year-old to have a special day and this is what happened.

We teamed up with @Innisfil_FIRE to send a greeting to children celebrating birthdays in #COVID19 #lockdown. Our gesture was inspired by an #Innisfil mom whose son turns 7 today. #HappyBirthday everyone! Lights – sirens – action! Enjoy! #InThisTogether #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/AORLN1OFw9 — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) March 26, 2020

Here are a few ways to involved others in a celebration…

Birthday Parade

Mom & Dad reach out to neighbours, friends and nearby family. Set a time of the day to meet, then drive by the Birthday house, honking, holding signs and waving away!

My beautiful nephew who was born very prematurely a year ago, is celebrating his 1 year birthday today – and they had a “birthday parade.” I’m sobbing. pic.twitter.com/0HAbtdl1Gc — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) March 26, 2020

It was truly our pleasure to help Channing celebrate his 5th 🎂 birthday 🎁 @SheriffMina and Deputy Brooker took part in a drive-by birthday parade after Channing’s mom had to cancel his birthday party due to #COVID19 Happy Birthday Channing! pic.twitter.com/XcHfm15su6 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 26, 2020

Super cute. Katie, 12 years old in #Ireland, gets a whole 🚗 parade from neighbors after her party gets canceled due to #Covid19. Lot of horn-honking, card and a sign from window! Happy birthday, Katie pic.twitter.com/cl5n9Dclpp — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 27, 2020

What great friends, to do a drive-thru parade for my sons 5th birthday. No party allowed due to #SocialDistancing but this made his birthday still special. pic.twitter.com/FHyAexA5Ed — brad mcteer (@bmcteer) March 26, 2020

Driveway Messages

Supply some chalk, placed in a container with a sign notifying neighbours and friends walking by write messages on the driveway. It’s like a giant Birthday card!

Signs

Post up signs around the yard, garage doors and in windows asking anybody driving by to, “Honk and wave it’s my Birthday!”