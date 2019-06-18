Listen Live

Cardi B Performs In A Bathrobe!

Bathrobes can be sexy!

By Dirt/Divas

A little wardrobe malfunction didn’t stop Cardi at the Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival on Sunday Night.

Cardi B was wearing a very tight multi-coloured jumpsuit on stage when the bum ripped. She informed the audience that she needed a minute. She went back stage, grabbed a robe and continued her performance!

“We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she told fans after returning to the stage. “We gonna keep it sexy.”

 

