Care and Comfort for Long Term Care

KOOL FM is proud to support Barrie Live Music’s Care and Comfort Initiative to support residents of Long Term Care Homes in Barrie and Area!

They’re collecting cash donations and putting together locally sourced products into care packages (Hand Creams, Blankets, Puzzles, treats etc…) and will be distributing them to patients at long term care homes throughout our region.

To make a cash donation click here. If you’re unable to contribute financially but still want to get involved you and your family can write a greeting cards which will be distributed to long term care patients when it’s safe to do so. Please drop off your unsealed greeting cads at ProudWest FunZone in Innisfil before the end of February.

Barrie’s Live Music’s Care and Comfort Initiative in support of residents at Long Term Care Homes sponsored by, JN Roofing and Contracting, ProudWest FunZone and KOOL FM