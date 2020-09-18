Carnival Cruises Cancels Trips Into Spring 2021, Announces Sale Of Some Of Its Fleet

This pandemic has docked most of Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet! Several major cruises are on hold until at least March of 2021.

The four ships being delayed are Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Valor, and Carnival Spirit.

Carnival will also be selling at least 18 ships in an effort to remove less-efficient ships from its fleet.

Among those ships are the Carnival Fascination, which launched in 1994, and Carnival Imagination, which launched in 1995.

The company already sold Carnival Fantasy and Inspiration in July.

Back in August, the cruise industry announced that it was voluntarily suspending all cruises in the U.S. until “at least” October 31, 30-days beyond the date the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “no-sail” order is set to expire.