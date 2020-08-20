Carol Burnett Seeking Temporary Guardianship Of Grandson!

Burnett’s daughter allegedly threatened her own life leaving Carol seeking guardianship of her 13-year-old grandson Dylan.

Burnett’s daughter, Erin Hamilton has had a long-running struggle with substance abuse.

In legal papers obtained by The Blast, Burnett’s lawyer states, “Throughout her adult life, and since Dylan’s birth, Erin has suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues. In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”

Dylan’s father is also said to not be able to care for his son. Burnett reveals she has already had Dylan enrolled in a top boarding school, where he has so far been thriving – and she hopes to keep it that way.

Erin is the youngest of Burnett’s three daughters with her second husband, late TV producer Joe Hamilton.