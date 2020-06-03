Carole Baskin Awarded Control of Joe Exotic’s Zoo

Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue Corp. have been granted control of the Tiger King’s former zoo, now known as Tiger King Park.

The court found that Exotic’s mother had fraudulently transferred the park in order to avoid a $1 million settlement with Big Cat Rescue and of course, Joe Exotic is currently in jail serving a 22-year sentence for a murder for hire plot on Baskin.

In the months since ‘Tiger King’ premiered on Netflix, Exotic’s team has requested a pardon from President Trump & Nicolas Cage has begun work on a scripted series where he will star as Joe Exotic.