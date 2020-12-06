Carrie Underwood Gets Exactly Want She Wanted For Christmas!

Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher asked his wife what she wanted for Christmas! So what exactly do you get the girl who has everything?

How about a cow! So, off Mike went to a cattle auction to buy a cow!

He ended up buying her two cows!

It appears that these cows will become part of the family! In fact, it was learning what happened to her father’s cattle that inspired her to become a vegetarian — a decision she made decades ago, long before winning American Idol.

The cows join an already big family consisting of two dogs, two kids, and a partridge in a pear tree!