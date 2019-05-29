Carrie Underwood’s Concert In Toronto Postponed Due To NBA Finals

Twenty One Pilots cancelled their second show scheduled for Wednesday at the Scotia Bank arena due to set up for the MBA finals and it appears that Carrie Underwood fan’s will have to wait a little longer to see her perform.

Carrie’s June 9th show has been indefinitely pushed back thanks to the Toronto Raptors- who are not even playing that night…

The Carrie Underwood show has NOT been cancelled but a reschedule date hasn’t been announced either. If you are a die hard fan, you can see her in Ottawa June 10th…