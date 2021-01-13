Casting News: Nicole Kidman Eyed to Play Lucille Ball in New Biopic

Aaron Sorkin (Moneyball, The Social Network, The West Wing) has set his eyes on Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. His new film, in preproduction, is rumoured to be called Being the Ricardos, will focus on the the couple behind the classic 1950s sitcom, I Love Lucy.

Reportedly in talks to star in the title roles are Australian actor Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Spanish actor Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

According to Deadline, “The film is set during one production week of I Love Lucy — Monday table read through Friday audience filming— when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.”

Not everyone is happy with the idea of Nicole Kidman playing Lucille Ball, who was from New York. Valerie Bertinelli (One Day at A Time) tweeted “Debra Messing was robbed”.

Twitter user Nell reponded to Bertinelli saying “Choosing to believe that @DebraMessingwas unavailable or something :)” to which Messing, a New Yorker and star of TV show Will and Grace, replied “Oh no, I’m available”

Title Image: By CBS Television. The Bureau of Industrial Services was a division of advertising agency Young & Rubicam. Public Domain