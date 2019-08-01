Listen Live

“CAT-CHELORS”, SINGLE MEN WHO GET A CAT INSTEAD OF A GIRLFRIEND

Its' this like the male equivalent of a crazy cat lady? 

By Kool Mornings

There’s a new term called “CAT-chelors”, as in cat-bachelors.  And it means single men who opt to get a cat instead of a girlfriend.

A new study found more and more single guys are getting cats, because they feel like it takes pressure off them having to find a partner.  

One in four cat-chelors said having a cat makes it easier to be single.   29% said they like having a cat around, because they’re “good to talk to.”  And 1 in 10 said their cat has even helped get them through a bad break-up.

 

Here are four more stats from the survey . . .

1.  50% of cat-owning single men said their cat helps keep them calm.

2.  One in four think their cat makes them come across as a more loving person.

3.  One in five single men overall think owning a cat would have a positive effect on their romantic life.

4.  And one in six cat-chelors claim it HAS helped them land more dates.

More

Related posts

We don’t Compliment Each Other Like We Used To

Study Finds That Overweight Men Are Better In Bed!

There’s A Hotel That Will Bring You Puppies And Prosecco!