“CAT-CHELORS”, SINGLE MEN WHO GET A CAT INSTEAD OF A GIRLFRIEND

There’s a new term called “CAT-chelors”, as in cat-bachelors. And it means single men who opt to get a cat instead of a girlfriend.

A new study found more and more single guys are getting cats, because they feel like it takes pressure off them having to find a partner.

One in four cat-chelors said having a cat makes it easier to be single. 29% said they like having a cat around, because they’re “good to talk to.” And 1 in 10 said their cat has even helped get them through a bad break-up.

Here are four more stats from the survey . . .

1. 50% of cat-owning single men said their cat helps keep them calm.

2. One in four think their cat makes them come across as a more loving person.

3. One in five single men overall think owning a cat would have a positive effect on their romantic life.

4. And one in six cat-chelors claim it HAS helped them land more dates.

