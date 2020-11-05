Catherine O’Hara And Annie Murphy Team Up With Hudson’s Bay For The Holidays!

CATHERINE O’HARA (MOIRA ROSE) AND ANNIE MURPHY (ALEXIS ROSE) Team Up with The Bay For Their Holiday Campaign and it’s everything we need right now!

Could this be more Canadian?

The two Canadian actresses have teamed up with Hudson’s Bay to celebrate the holiday season!

Although they don’t actually play their characters from the multi-Emmy award-winning show in the ad, ‘A Call To Joy,’ you can definitely see the characters’ personalities shining through.

After years of critical acclaim, Schitt’s Creek finally won its first Emmy Award (and then some!) at the 2020 Emmys in September.