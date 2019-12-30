‘Cats’ Could Cost The Studio Millions!
Looks like Universal’s Cat’s movie left no one purring over the weekend at the box office!
Tom Hooper’s adaptation barely scratched the box office bringing in just $38 million globally! This could result in a $100 million theatrical loss for movie bosses!
Cats only managed to bring in $6.5 million domestically. Despite having an all star cast with Judi Dench, Jennifer Hundson, Taylor Swift and James Corden- reviews were bad!
It’s not a total loss as Universal found success this year with franchises including “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” “How to Train Your Dragon 3” and original fare like “Good Boys,” “Yesterday” and “Last Christmas.”