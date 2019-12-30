‘Cats’ Could Cost The Studio Millions!

Tom Hooper’s adaptation barely scratched the box office bringing in just $38 million globally! This could result in a $100 million theatrical loss for movie bosses!

Cats only managed to bring in $6.5 million domestically. Despite having an all star cast with Judi Dench, Jennifer Hundson, Taylor Swift and James Corden- reviews were bad!

It’s not a total loss as Universal found success this year with franchises including “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” “How to Train Your Dragon 3” and original fare like “Good Boys,” “Yesterday” and “Last Christmas.”