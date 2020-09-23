CDC Releases 2020 Halloween Guidelines!

How to Trick-or-Treat safely in the midst of a pandemic? Some Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the virus, but there are ways still to enjoy the Holiday!

According to the CDC, if you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

The group suggests participating in one-way trick-or-treating! This is where individually wrapped candies are bagged for family and friends to grab placed at the end of a driveway or at a distance in order to continue to social distance. It’s important to remember, if you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

Out-door, open-air costume parades with a small group with people 6 feet apart is a moderate risk activity.

A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

High-Risk Activities that should be avoided include:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Low-Risk Activities Include: