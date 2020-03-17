Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day At Home!

Bars and restaurants are closed, parades cancelled and people are practising social distancing by staying home. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the holiday!

Here are a few things you can do today!

You can drink green Beer!- Just add food colouring!

Green food colouring can be fun for kids also… You can add it to their pancakes for example or to vanilla ice cream!

If you didn’t manage to get your hands on some green food dye, try using other things in your fridge that are green like guacamole, spinach, broccoli!

Throw on your loudest shoes and pretend you can Irish step dance. Watch this video and learn how to do it!

You can make Corn Beef and Cabbage! Yum!