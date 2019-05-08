Listen Live

Celebrate The Summer Of 2019 Like It’s 1992!

Remember these?

By Kool Travel

 Igloo is rereleasing the iconic Picnic Basket cooler also with a couple other accessories as part of a throwback collection!

The teal, pink, and yellow-coloured coolers, which were initially discontinued in 1995, will be sold exclusively at Urban Outfitters and on Igloo’s site for a limited time. 

The collection includes the classic 25 quart picnic cooler, a 4 quart Playmate Mini and water jug. The mini holds up to 6 cans, and has a “tent-top design.

The half gallon water jug has a “free-pouring flip-top spout” and carrying handle. How cool will you look on the beach this summer with these must haves from the 90’s!

Check out the VHS style commercial

