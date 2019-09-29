Celebration party for Helen’s Bridal New Location!

2pm start

Join us in celebrating the new location of Helen’s Bridal!

Special guest Joseph Spencer, from ‘Say Yes to the Dress Canada’ will kick off the event featuring bridal trends in hair by John Linkert Salon, bridal wear by Helen’s Bridal, fine lingerie by Brabary and honeymoon inspirations by Eleanor Dath, Vision Travel.

Refreshments will be provided by Holly’s Sweets and Eats.

Tickets are $5/pp and will support the Women’s and Children’s Shelter in Barrie.

Space is limited so, get your tickets today!

Tickets can be purchased at John Linkert Salon, Helen’s Bridal or Brabary.

Stay tuned for great door prizes!