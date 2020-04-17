Celebrities Are Stepping Up In The All In Challenge!

The All-In Challenge features celebrities and athletes each offering a chance at a once-in-a-lifetime experience in exchange for a donation of $10 or more. Each celebrity challenges another…

All donations will benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund and World Central Kitchen.

Earlier this week, Justin Briber and Drake were all in….

Justin Timberlake isn’t one to back down from a challenge, So when “good friends” Michael Strahan and Ellen DeGeneres approached him to take part in the All-In Challenge, to raise money for people struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, JT was… all in!

Justin announced in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday that he is offering two lucky fans an all-expenses paid trip to the Pebble Beach Golf Resort in Monterey, California for a round of golf and dinner with him and Bill Murray.

JT has now challenged Jimmy Fallon and Tiger Woods…

Other once-in-a lifetime experiences include spending a day with DeGeneres on her daytime talk show; a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; and a role in Kevin Hart’s next movie.

