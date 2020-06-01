Celebrities Have Been Protesting Along Side Their Fellow Americans

John Cusack of High Fidelity and Con Air fame was hit with pepper spray during one of the protests in his native Chicago on Saturday night…

The officers were trying to disperse the crowd after a bike was set on fire…. Cusack applauded the officers for not escalating the already tense situation.

These were some of the peace officers – who gently tuned up my bike with their batons- pic.twitter.com/atMf8VaV6l — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Many celebrities took part in the protests over the weekend including Halsey and Paris Jackson! Both reported incidents of police brutality in Los Angeles and the Insecure star shared hard-hitting videos from the streets on Instagram.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Chrissy Teigen Pledged $200,000 To Bail Out Protesters

As hundreds of thousands of American’s took to the streets over the weekend to demand justice for George Floyd, following his death at the hands of police last week- Teigen pledged $200 thousand after many were arrest during the protests across the US.

Teigen took to social to slam President Trump after he called activists “criminals” in a tweet.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend have been very vocal over President Trump’s policy decisions over the past four years and the remarks he’s made on social media…

Ariana Grande was seen protesting in LA with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and close friend Doug Middlebrook at the event on Sunday.

Ariana was seen by another protester who posted a video to twitter.

These are only a few celebrities marching in “Black Lives Matter” protests across America.