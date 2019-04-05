Celine Dion Announces A New Tour And Album!

Celine Dion has announced that she will embark on a new tour- for the first time in about 10 years!

Tickets go on sale April 12th, there’s a team Celine pre sale starting Monday April 8ths for die hard fans.. The Courage World Tour starts September 8th in Quebec City and will stop in Toronto December 9th. And if this isn’t exciting enough, Celine announced a new album coming out in November! This will be the first release since the death of her husband in 2016!

Celine took to social media to make her big announcement!