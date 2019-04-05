Celine Dion Announces A New Tour And Album!
And that's the way it is...
Celine Dion has announced that she will embark on a new tour- for the first time in about 10 years!
Tickets go on sale April 12th, there’s a team Celine pre sale starting Monday April 8ths for die hard fans.. The Courage World Tour starts September 8th in Quebec City and will stop in Toronto December 9th. And if this isn’t exciting enough, Celine announced a new album coming out in November! This will be the first release since the death of her husband in 2016!
Celine took to social media to make her big announcement!
View this post on Instagram
For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8. For more info including all tour dates go to celinedion.com – Team Céline . Pour la première fois depuis plus de dix ans, Céline Dion sera en tournée nord-américaine. Les billets seront mis en vente le vendredi 12 avril et la prévente Team Céline débutera le lundi 8 avril. Pour plus d’informations, incluant toutes les dates de tournées, allez au celinedion.com – Team Céline