Celine Dion Ends Vegas With A New Song!

Celine Dion Ends her 16-year Vegas Residence with Emotional last show!

Celine sang her final song in Vegas Saturday by debuting a new song “ Flying on My own.”

Her final words to the audience included this;

“I’m supposed to know what to say,” Dion told the 4,298 people gathered in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I am very excited and I am a little bit emotional at the same time. This is our final show in this beautiful Colosseum in Las Vegas. There are lots of wonderful memories, you know, but it’s kind of strange at the same time, because when they started to put it together I was here and it was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then I must have misunderstood something because I thought I was going to be here for three months or something like this, and here we are 16 years later. Maybe we have saved the best for last.”

As the show ended, Dion was joined in a final bow with her band and her children. Then, René-Charles, 18, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 8.