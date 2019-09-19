Listen Live

Celine Dion Has Released Three New Songs!

She is back!

By Dirt/Divas

Her new album “Courage” will be available on November 15th and is the first english album in six years.

 

Plus Celine is on the road now,  Celine’s Courage World Tour kicked off last night in Quebec, and it includes 2 shows in Toronto in December at Scotiabank Arena.

Until then- check out the new tracks

