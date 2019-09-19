Celine Dion Has Released Three New Songs!
She is back!
Her new album “Courage” will be available on November 15th and is the first english album in six years.
Listen now to Celine’s 3 new songs: Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage. 🔥 Album available for pre-order now before the official release on November 15th. – Team Celine 👉🏼 Link in bio . Écoutez dès maintenant les 3 nouvelles chansons de Céline : Imperfections, Lying Down et Courage. 🔥 Album disponible en précommande dès maintenant avant la sortie officielle le 15 novembre prochain. – Team Céline 👉🏼 Lien dans la bio
Plus Celine is on the road now, Celine’s Courage World Tour kicked off last night in Quebec, and it includes 2 shows in Toronto in December at Scotiabank Arena.
Until then- check out the new tracks