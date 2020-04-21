Celine Dion, Jann Arden, Rick Mercer And Others Come Together To Honour The Victims In Nova Scotia Rampage

At least 19 people lost their lives in a two-day mass shooting in Nova Scotia last weekend and celebrities have began to express their condolences online.

Celine Dion took to twitter with a message:

“I’m deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Nova Scotia.” “My heart goes out to the victims, their families and all the people of Nova Scotia. We are all with you. May you find love, strength, and light during this dark time.”

Rick Mercer and Jann Arden also posted messages expressing their sadness for the victims and people of Nova Scotia…

Not one single ounce of sense to be made of the horrific loss of 17 lives in #NovaScotia All of Canada -and beyond—grieves this profound and tragic loss of life. — jann arden (@jannarden) April 20, 2020

Other Canadian celebrities also posting messages included Jacob Tremblay, and Dan Levy.

All Canadians stand with Nova Scotia, we love you.