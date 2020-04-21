Listen Live

Celine Dion, Jann Arden, Rick Mercer And Others Come Together To Honour The Victims In Nova Scotia Rampage

Our hearts are in Nova Scotia

By Dirt/Divas

At least 19 people lost their lives in a two-day mass shooting in Nova Scotia last weekend and celebrities have began to express their condolences online.

 

Celine Dion took to twitter with a message:

“I’m deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Nova Scotia.” “My heart goes out to the victims, their families and all the people of Nova Scotia. We are all with you. May you find love, strength, and light during this dark time.”

 

Rick Mercer and Jann Arden also posted messages expressing their sadness for the victims and people of Nova Scotia…

 

Other Canadian celebrities also posting messages included Jacob Tremblay, and Dan Levy.

All Canadians stand with Nova Scotia, we love you.

