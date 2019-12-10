Celine Dion Performing In Toronto Tonight For The Second Show!

The tour at least has earned around $33 Million so far which is a good thing considering Celine’s new album just fell off the charts after debuting at #1.

Dion’s “Courage” album debuted at number one but then made history by falling out of the top 100 — the biggest fall off the charts after a number one debut, according to Chart Data.

According to Page Six, “The only reason she sold 100,000 was because of the whole bundle thing that labels do, but she only sold around 3,000 the second week.”

Regardless, She is our queen… Celine we love you!